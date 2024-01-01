$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Used
705KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD6KUC11723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # D94450L
- Mileage 705 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
