Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced

Another desirable Ford Escape SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right options! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, Android Auto/Apple Car Play back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, touch screen, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2019 Ford Escape

95,457 KM

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
SE 4WD - DRIVERS ASSIST! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Used
95,457KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4128
  • Mileage 95,457 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced

Another desirable Ford Escape SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right options! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, Android Auto/Apple Car Play back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, touch screen, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

5 Passenger

AWD
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

