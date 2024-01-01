$18,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - DRIVERS ASSIST! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - DRIVERS ASSIST! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$18,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,457KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4128
- Mileage 95,457 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced
Another desirable Ford Escape SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right options! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, Android Auto/Apple Car Play back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, touch screen, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced
Another desirable Ford Escape SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right options! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, Android Auto/Apple Car Play back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, touch screen, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2016 Honda CR-V LX 2WD - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! 153,568 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! LOW MILEAGE! 91,802 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! PWR DOORS! 161,864 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2019 Ford Escape