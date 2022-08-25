Menu
2019 Ford Escape

22,491 KM

Details

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Accident Free

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,491KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8995027
  • Stock #: 3326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3326
  • Mileage 22,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Low mileage


Another desirable Ford Escape SE 4WD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 22km! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, navigation system back-up camera, factory remote start, touch screen, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $28,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear Window Wiper
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
4x4
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

