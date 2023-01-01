$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 1 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10635516

10635516 Stock #: D112970AXZ

D112970AXZ VIN: 1FTEW1EP0KFB40680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,165 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.