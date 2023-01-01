Menu
2019 Ford F-150

183,165 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

183,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10635516
  Stock #: D112970AXZ
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP0KFB40680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,165 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Bright Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Intensity LED Security Approach Lamps, Illuminated entry, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" Chrome-Like PVD, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Lariat 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Oxford White


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

