2019 Ford F-150
Lariat 4- INCH BDS LIFT | 502A | SPORT PACKAGE | MOONROOF | MAX TOW PACKAGE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,754 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Intensity LED Security Approach Lamps, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Max Trailer Tow Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Lariat 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Oxford White
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Kitchener Ford Ltd
519-576-7000
519-576-7000