Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD, 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6 Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Intensity LED Security Approach Lamps, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Max Trailer Tow Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Lariat 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Oxford White Reviews: * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Ford F-150

70,754 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4- INCH BDS LIFT | 502A | SPORT PACKAGE | MOONROOF | MAX TOW PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4- INCH BDS LIFT | 502A | SPORT PACKAGE | MOONROOF | MAX TOW PACKAGE

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 10710117
  2. 10710117
  3. 10710117
  4. 10710117
  5. 10710117
  6. 10710117
  7. 10710117
  8. 10710117
  9. 10710117
  10. 10710117
  11. 10710117
  12. 10710117
  13. 10710117
  14. 10710117
  15. 10710117
  16. 10710117
  17. 10710117
  18. 10710117
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E41KFC51275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,754 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Intensity LED Security Approach Lamps, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Max Trailer Tow Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Lariat 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Oxford White


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford F-150 XLT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! 168,398 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL COLD WEATHER PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL COLD WEATHER PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE 55,318 KM $27,488 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT BILSTEIN SUSPENSION | UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES | 302A | SPORT PACKAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT BILSTEIN SUSPENSION | UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES | 302A | SPORT PACKAGE 7,981 KM $65,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150