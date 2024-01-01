$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat 501A | DIESEL | TWO TONE | FX4 PACKAGE
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat 501A | DIESEL | TWO TONE | FX4 PACKAGE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24F4080A
- Mileage 119,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4D SuperCrew 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 7 Speakers, 98L Fuel Tank, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Equipment Group 501A Mid, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,220 kg (7,100 lb) Payload Package, Heated front seats, High Intensity LED Security Approach Lamps, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Telescoping/Glass/Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Ford Ltd
Kitchener Ford Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-576-7000