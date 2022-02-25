Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

51,420 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL Regular Cab Long Box

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XL Regular Cab Long Box

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8429379
  • Stock #: 22209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 51,420 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Previous daily rental. WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm and Saturday 9am-5pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2017 Ford Fusion SE ...
 72,981 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 85,512 KM
$38,950 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 87,103 KM
$38,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory