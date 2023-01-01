$45,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
56,084KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9993620
- Stock #: DK4954A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFA89846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,084 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING! Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits: - Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions - Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals - Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians - Carfax Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available - Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late! At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience. Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 56,084 kms. It's blue jeans metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $330.35 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $60124 ). See dealer for details.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Park Assist
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
4G LTE
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2