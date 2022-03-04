2019 Ford Mustang

$52,900 + taxes & licensing 7 , 1 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8625413

8625413 Stock #: 3212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 3212

Mileage 7,164 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Spoiler Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 4 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Automatic lights SMART KEY Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.