2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Coupe - PP2! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$52,900
- Stock #: 3212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 7,164 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Performance Package 2
- Brembo brakes
Here comes another gorgeous Mustang GT Premium PP2 with only 7,000km! Single owner, accident free vehicle that is practically band new! Must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss this one!
Features: 460HP, LEATHER, BACK-UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BREMBO BRAKES, RECARO SEATS, MAGNERIDE DAMPERS, UPGRADED ALLOYS, MICEHLIN PILOT SPORT CUP 2 TIRES, DIGITAL CLUSTER, CAR PLAY, 6-SPEED MT, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, AM/FM/XM/AUX/USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, SMARTY KEY, PUSH START, AND MORE!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $52,900 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
