2019 Ford Mustang

7,164 KM

Details

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Coupe - PP2! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium Coupe - PP2! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

7,164KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8625413
  • Stock #: 3212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3212
  • Mileage 7,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Performance Package 2
- Brembo brakes


Here comes another gorgeous Mustang GT Premium PP2 with only 7,000km! Single owner, accident free vehicle that is practically band new! Must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss this one!

Features: 460HP, LEATHER, BACK-UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BREMBO BRAKES, RECARO SEATS, MAGNERIDE DAMPERS, UPGRADED ALLOYS, MICEHLIN PILOT SPORT CUP 2 TIRES, DIGITAL CLUSTER, CAR PLAY, 6-SPEED MT, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, AM/FM/XM/AUX/USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, SMARTY KEY, PUSH START, AND MORE!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $52,900 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

