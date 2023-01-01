$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium SUPER LOW MILEAGE | GT PERFORMACE PACKAGE | ACTIVE EXHAUST
Location
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
1,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9929807
- Stock #: 167930
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF1K5202930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 1,718 KM
Vehicle Description
3.55 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High Beam, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Brembo 6-Piston Front Calipers w/Larger Rotors, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Safe & Smart Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Gauge Pack, GT Performance Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane-Keeping Alert, Larger Radiator, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MagneRide Damping System, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Over-the-Top Racing Stripe, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Rear Wing, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19" x 9" F & 19" x 9.5" R Painted Aluminum.
GT Premium 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT RWD 10-Speed Automatic
Oxford White
Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
