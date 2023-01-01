2019 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 7 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9929807

9929807 Stock #: 167930

167930 VIN: 1FA6P8CF1K5202930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 167930

Mileage 1,718 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.