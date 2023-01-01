Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

85,894 KM

Details Description Features

$38,940

+ tax & licensing
$38,940

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

Lariat LOADED | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | TOW PACKAGE | FX4

2019 Ford Ranger

Lariat LOADED | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | TOW PACKAGE | FX4

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,940

+ taxes & licensing

85,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244799
  • Stock #: D112010A
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH3KLA39618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,894 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5" Rectangular Black Running Boards, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Grille w/Magnetic Surround & Bars, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic-Locking Rear Differential, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 501A Mid, Exposed Front Tow Hooks, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Bodyside Decal, FX4 Off-Road Package, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Front & Rear Bumper, Magnetic Wheel-Lip Moulding, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Screen in Cluster, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Special Suspension - Off-Road Shocks, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Box Decal, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Terrain Management System, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Lariat EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Shadow Black



ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

