$38,940+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd
519-576-7000
2019 Ford Ranger
Lariat LOADED | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | TOW PACKAGE | FX4
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
85,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10244799
- Stock #: D112010A
- VIN: 1FTER4FH3KLA39618
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,894 KM
4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5" Rectangular Black Running Boards, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Grille w/Magnetic Surround & Bars, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic-Locking Rear Differential, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 501A Mid, Exposed Front Tow Hooks, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Bodyside Decal, FX4 Off-Road Package, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Front & Rear Bumper, Magnetic Wheel-Lip Moulding, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Screen in Cluster, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Special Suspension - Off-Road Shocks, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Box Decal, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Terrain Management System, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Lariat EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Shadow Black
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
