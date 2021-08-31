$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
A truly compelling alternative to larger trucks, with unexpected but welcomed high capabilities and potential. This 2019 Ford Ranger is for sale today.
Completely reinvented and re-engineered to be the perfect truck, this 2019 Ford ranger is the modern, crisp, highly efficient and effective version of the work truck. It offers a great mix of car and truck like qualities without compromises made in either field.This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 17,284 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ranger's trim level is Lariat. This top of the line Ford Ranger Lariat offers a luxurious pick up experience with an impressive list of premium features like heated front power seats, leather seat trim, proximity keyless entry and push button start, cruise control, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, a dynamic hitch assist rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, remote start, dual 4.2 inch driver information displays, ambient lighting, a rear step bumper, reverse opening rear doors, front fog lamps, fully automatic headlamps, a cargo lamp with a high mount stop light, a 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, FordPass Connect 4G Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, voice activated dual zone automatic air conditioning, an integrated compass, front and rear cup holders, an auto dimming rear view mirror, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fx4 Off-road Package.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Rear View Camera
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall height: 1,816 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,014 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 876 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Max Cargo Capacity : 960 L
Overall Length: 5,354 mm
Overall Width: 2,179 mm
Wheelbase : 3,221 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)