2019 Ford Ranger

Listing ID: 7748985

7748985 Stock #: DK4289A

DK4289A VIN: 1FTER4FH6KLA00828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DK4289A

Mileage 17,284 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Automatic locking hubs Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Piano black dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 68 L Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall height: 1,816 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 973 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km Curb weight: 2,014 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 876 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks SYNC 3 SYNC 3 911 Assist FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Max Cargo Capacity : 960 L Overall Length: 5,354 mm Overall Width: 2,179 mm Wheelbase : 3,221 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.