Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

123,022 KM

Details Description

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

250 148"wb High Roof EL w/Sliding Pass. High Roof | 148" Wheelbase | Extended Length Cargo

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

250 148"wb High Roof EL w/Sliding Pass. High Roof | 148" Wheelbase | Extended Length Cargo

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

519-744-3306

  1. 7262546
  2. 7262546
  3. 7262546
  4. 7262546
  5. 7262546
  6. 7262546
  7. 7262546
  8. 7262546
  9. 7262546
  10. 7262546
  11. 7262546
  12. 7262546
  13. 7262546
  14. 7262546
  15. 7262546
  16. 7262546
  17. 7262546
  18. 7262546
  19. 7262546
  20. 7262546
  21. 7262546
  22. 7262546
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,022KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7262546
  • Stock #: PFP-202
  • VIN: 1FTYR3XM3KKA64138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PFP-202
  • Mileage 123,022 KM

Vehicle Description

High Roof | 148" Wheelbase | Extended Length | BLUETOOTH, Back up Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX Radio, A/C, Power Mirrors,
Sliding Passenger Cargo Door, Traction Control, Power Windows & Locks,



FREE CarFax Report!



Price + Tax & Lic fees.



This 2019 FORD TRANSIT 250 is in EXCELLENT Condition. 



Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.

We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!



Every car and truck in our inventory is:

- Hand Picked

- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report

- 300 Point Inspected

- Fully Serviced

- Certified

- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed

- And topped up with fuel!



We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you
choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why
the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario
for four generations.



Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/

Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 95 years!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited

2019 Ford Transit 35...
 44,513 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit 25...
 123,022 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-250 Supe...
 35 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

Call Dealer

519-744-XXXX

(click to show)

519-744-3306

Alternate Numbers
1-877-427-2461
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory