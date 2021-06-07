2019 Ford Transit

$45,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 0 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7262546

7262546 Stock #: PFP-202

PFP-202 VIN: 1FTYR3XM3KKA64138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # PFP-202

Mileage 123,022 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.