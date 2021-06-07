Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

44,513 KM

Details Description

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

350 Wagon High Roof XLT w/Sliding Pass. 148-in. WB DIESEL | XLT | 15 Passenger | High Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

350 Wagon High Roof XLT w/Sliding Pass. 148-in. WB DIESEL | XLT | 15 Passenger | High Roof

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

519-744-3306

  1. 7262549
  2. 7262549
  3. 7262549
  4. 7262549
  5. 7262549
  6. 7262549
  7. 7262549
  8. 7262549
  9. 7262549
  10. 7262549
  11. 7262549
  12. 7262549
  13. 7262549
  14. 7262549
  15. 7262549
  16. 7262549
  17. 7262549
  18. 7262549
  19. 7262549
  20. 7262549
  21. 7262549
  22. 7262549
  23. 7262549
  24. 7262549
  25. 7262549
  26. 7262549
  27. 7262549
  28. 7262549
  29. 7262549
  30. 7262549
  31. 7262549
  32. 7262549
  33. 7262549
  34. 7262549
  35. 7262549
  36. 7262549
  37. 7262549
  38. 7262549
Contact Seller

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,513KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7262549
  • Stock #: KKA57362
  • VIN: 1FBAX2XV8KKA57362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # KKA57362
  • Mileage 44,513 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGH ROOF EXTENDED LENGTH 148" Wheelbase, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, Back up Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX Radio, A/C, Power Mirrors, Sliding Passenger Cargo Door, Traction Control, Power Windows & Locks,

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2019 FORD TRANSIT 350 XLT 15 passenger  is in EXCELLENT Condition. The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental vehicle.

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 95 years!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited

2019 Ford Transit 35...
 44,513 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit 25...
 123,022 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-250 Supe...
 35 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

353 Manitou Drive, Unit 2, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L5

Call Dealer

519-744-XXXX

(click to show)

519-744-3306

Alternate Numbers
1-877-427-2461
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory