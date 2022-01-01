2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
+ taxes & licensing
1 Owner off lease. Incredible condition. Leather interior. Power moonroof. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Large screen. Trailer tow and trailer brake controller. Crew 4x4. 5.3 L V8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4