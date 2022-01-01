Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

50,176 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

SLT Leather/Roof/Tow

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

50,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8136667
  • Stock #: 54613
  • VIN: 1GTU9DED1KZ200569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,176 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner off lease. Incredible condition. Leather interior. Power moonroof. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Large screen. Trailer tow and trailer brake controller. Crew 4x4. 5.3 L V8.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

