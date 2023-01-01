2019 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 6 8 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10441467

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 78,681 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Panoramic Sunroof Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Dual Climate Controls Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.