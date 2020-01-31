Menu
2019 Hino 308

Base

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

836 Courtland Ave., Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662312
  • Stock #: 01760
  • VIN: 2AYNF8JV0K3S14312
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
6-cylinder

Clean well maintained Hino 338 box truck. Vehicle comes equipped with Bluetooth, power liftgate, cruise control, heated mirrors and much more! Loads of factory warranty 5 years/ 400,000km's and an emissions warranty of 5 years/ 160,000km's. Former daily rental plus HST and Lics. Vehicle will come with fresh safety and service.

More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre

2016 Hino 195 20' wi...
 160,000 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hino 338 24' va...
 132,000 KM
$79,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 14,191 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
