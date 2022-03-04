Menu
2019 Honda Accord

43,869 KM

$32,880

+ tax & licensing
$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sport

2019 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

43,869KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8487932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,869 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

