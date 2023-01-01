Menu
2019 Honda Civic

84,550 KM

Details Description Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

EX Sedan - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Logo_OneOwner

84,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155228
  • Stock #: 3663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3663
  • Mileage 84,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Honda sensing
- Dealer serviced


Another sporty Honda Civic EX with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, sunroof, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, automatic climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,499 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

