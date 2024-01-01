Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>ONLY 61,000 KM! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!<br /></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Honda Sensing Technologies include: Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and MORE!</span></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2019 Honda Civic

61,315 KM

Details Description Features

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

LX *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle
11939100

2019 Honda Civic

LX *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1732146079
  2. 1732146079
  3. 1732146079
  4. 1732146079
  5. 1732146079
  6. 1732146079
  7. 1732146079
  8. 1732146078
  9. 1732146078
  10. 1732146077
  11. 1732146077
  12. 1732146076
  13. 1732146077
  14. 1732146078
  15. 1732146077
  16. 1732146078
  17. 1732146077
  18. 1732146075
  19. 1732146078
  20. 1732146078
  21. 1732146078
  22. 1732146079
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,315KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,315 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 61,000 KM! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
Honda Sensing Technologies include: Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and MORE!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 4x4 39,530 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 32,854 KM $29,850 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 32,208 KM $28,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic