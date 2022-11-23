Menu
2019 Honda Civic

88,792 KM

Details Description Features

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Touring Navigation HondaSense Remote Start

2019 Honda Civic

Touring Navigation HondaSense Remote Start

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

88,792KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9427881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,792 KM

Vehicle Description

***Winter Tires & Rims Included with Purchase***


This One Owner Honda Civic Touring Comes Equipped with These Options

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Navigation System, Back-up Camera, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Visit Us Today 

 

Please stop by to see this beatiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

