2019 Honda Civic

65,420 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan CVT

2019 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan CVT

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9758854
  • Stock #: 103084
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F91KH103084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,420 KM

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

