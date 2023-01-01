Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

121,156 KM

Details Description Features

$29,880

+ tax & licensing
$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring Navigation Camera HondaSense Pano Roof

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring Navigation Camera HondaSense Pano Roof

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing

121,156KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10345332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,156 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda CR-V Touring Comes Equipped with These Options

 

 

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, Navigation Sytem, Back-up Camera, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

 

 

Visit Us Today 

 

 

 

Please stop by to see this beatiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

 

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

 

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

 

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

 

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

 

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

