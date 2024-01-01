Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2019 Honda CR-V

82,401 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

LX

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Used
82,401KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H31KH000010

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,401 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
