$33,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8470914
- Stock #: 3168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3168
- Mileage 30,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Only 30km
- Honda Sensing
- Remote start
Another sporty Honda CR-V EX with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, car play, cloth interior, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $33,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.