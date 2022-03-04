Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

30,010 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

30,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8470914
  • Stock #: 3168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3168
  • Mileage 30,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Only 30km
- Honda Sensing
- Remote start

Another sporty Honda CR-V EX with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, car play, cloth interior, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $33,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
 

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

