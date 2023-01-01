Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

63,857 KM

Details Description Features

$26,599

+ tax & licensing
$26,599

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

LX

2019 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$26,599

+ taxes & licensing

63,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10240869
  • Stock #: 24018A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H30KM100378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24018A
  • Mileage 63,857 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

