2019 Honda Odyssey

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free<br>- Well serviced<br>- 8 passenger<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Just landed is a lovely Honda Odyssey EX with all the right features! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, back-up camera, blind spot camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, </span><span>power seats,</span><span> power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$26,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$26,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/></a></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2019 Honda Odyssey

143,997 KM

Details Description Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! CAR PLAY! 8 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! CAR PLAY! 8 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,997KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4211
  • Mileage 143,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- 8 passenger


Just landed is a lovely Honda Odyssey EX with all the right features! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, back-up camera, blind spot camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$26,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$26,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

SMART KEY
Driver Side Airbag
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD - BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD - BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START! 60,892 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 8 PASS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Honda Pilot EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 8 PASS! 143,915 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline TOURING AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda Ridgeline TOURING AWD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 166,161 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey