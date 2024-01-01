$26,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! CAR PLAY! 8 PASS!
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! CAR PLAY! 8 PASS!
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,997KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4211
- Mileage 143,997 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- 8 passenger
Just landed is a lovely Honda Odyssey EX with all the right features! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, back-up camera, blind spot camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$26,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$26,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
SMART KEY
Driver Side Airbag
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2019 Honda Odyssey