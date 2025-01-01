Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Accent

153,427 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12908897

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12908897
  2. 12908897
  3. 12908897
  4. 12908897
  5. 12908897
  6. 12908897
  7. 12908897
  8. 12908897
  9. 12908897
  10. 12908897
  11. 12908897
  12. 12908897
  13. 12908897
  14. 12908897
  15. 12908897
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,427KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPC25A34KE052691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2691
  • Mileage 153,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM Hatchback, Auto,Lane departure,collision avoidance for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla iM Hatchback, Auto,Lane departure,collision avoidance 179,821 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE 136,187 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Performance for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Cadillac SRX Performance 172,258 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2019 Hyundai Accent