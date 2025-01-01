$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,435KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAAXKU210012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,435 KM
Vehicle Description
Gray 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp 6-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konas unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konas unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 61,435 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 110,635 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ESSENTIAL | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | 80,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Hyundai
548-490-3809
2019 Hyundai KONA