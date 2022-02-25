$24,638+ tax & licensing
519-742-4400
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred 2.0L PREFERRED | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,638
- Listing ID: 8430000
- Stock #: 61834A
- VIN: KM8K22AA1KU209194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,151 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2.0L PREFERRED | FWD | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp
Ultra Black Pearl
Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Kona's unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
