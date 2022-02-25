Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

60,151 KM

Details Description Features

$24,638

+ tax & licensing
$24,638

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred 2.0L PREFERRED | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred 2.0L PREFERRED | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,638

+ taxes & licensing

60,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8430000
  • Stock #: 61834A
  • VIN: KM8K22AA1KU209194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2.0L PREFERRED | FWD | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp
Ultra Black Pearl
Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Kona's unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

