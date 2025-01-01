Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

86,015 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4

Watch This Vehicle
12244144

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,015KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAD3KH053815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25364A
  • Mileage 86,015 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1 AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 258,168 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 202,102 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia Rio LX+ 40,296 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe