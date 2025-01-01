$21,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred 2.4
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
Used
86,015KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAD3KH053815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 25364A
- Mileage 86,015 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe