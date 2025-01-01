Menu
<p></p> <p>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p></p> <p>Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

226,352 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4 PREFERRED | AS IS YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

12913937

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4 PREFERRED | AS IS YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,352KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAD5KH051712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64914AXZ
  • Mileage 226,352 KM

Vehicle Description



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe