2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

30,089 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4 PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4 PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

30,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9299575
  Stock #: 62296A
  VIN: 5NMS3CAD6KH040816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62296A
  • Mileage 30,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

2.4 PREFERRED | AWD | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp AWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC
Dark Blue

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

