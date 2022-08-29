$32,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-4400
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred 2.4 PREFERRED | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,998
- Listing ID: 9299575
- Stock #: 62296A
- VIN: 5NMS3CAD6KH040816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,089 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
2.4 PREFERRED | AWD | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp AWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC
Dark Blue
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
