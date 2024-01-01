Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai Tucson

58,899 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11138989
  2. 11138989
  3. 11138989
  4. 11138989
  5. 11138989
  6. 11138989
  7. 11138989
  8. 11138989
  9. 11138989
  10. 11138989
  11. 11138989
  12. 11138989
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,899KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL1KU073830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4732
  • Mileage 58,899 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium 2.0L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson Premium 2.0L 76,379 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Mazda CX-5 GX 79,320 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Optima EX LUXURY for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Kia Optima EX LUXURY 173,153 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson