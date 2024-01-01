$17,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Indian Chief
2019 Indian Chief
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 9,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Indian Springfield absolutely gorgeous,
Things that have been added
Big front rim $769,
Front Tire $315,
Floorboards $349.
Exhaust $409
Stage 1 Exhaust $949,
Caliber cover chrome $210,
Tuner $800,
Filter and Cover,
Back rest and phone holder.
Thousands more spent can’t find receipts. 9500 KM’s
Sounds Awesome
$17500
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628