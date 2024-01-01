Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>2019 Indian Springfield absolutely gorgeous, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Things that have been added </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Big front rim $769, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Front Tire $315, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Floorboards $349. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Exhaust $409 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Stage 1 Exhaust $949, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Caliber cover chrome $210, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Tuner $800, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Filter and Cover, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Back rest and phone holder. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Thousands more spent can’t find receipts. 9500 KM’s</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Sounds Awesome</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>$17500</span></p>

2019 Indian Chief

9,500 KM

$17,500

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
9,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 56kthaaaxk3381239

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 9,500 KM

