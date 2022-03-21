Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jaguar F-Type

54,356 KM

Details Description Features

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2019 Jaguar F-Type

2019 Jaguar F-Type

R-Dynamic P380 AWD 8A - NAV! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jaguar F-Type

R-Dynamic P380 AWD 8A - NAV! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8818295
  2. 8818295
  3. 8818295
  4. 8818295
  5. 8818295
  6. 8818295
  7. 8818295
  8. 8818295
  9. 8818295
  10. 8818295
  11. 8818295
  12. 8818295
  13. 8818295
  14. 8818295
  15. 8818295
  16. 8818295
  17. 8818295
  18. 8818295
  19. 8818295
  20. 8818295
  21. 8818295
  22. 8818295
  23. 8818295
  24. 8818295
  25. 8818295
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

54,356KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8818295
  • Stock #: 3278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3278
  • Mileage 54,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Factory warranty until 2024
- Winter tires included


Another beautiful Acura TLX V6 SH-AWD with technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors ! This sports sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful 3L - 6 cylinder supercharged engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, parking sensors, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather/suede seats, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, Meridian audio system, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
$79,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Memory Seats
2 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2019 Jaguar F-Type R...
 54,356 KM
$79,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL F...
 155,407 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot Tou...
 168,886 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory