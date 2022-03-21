$79,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2019 Jaguar F-Type
R-Dynamic P380 AWD 8A - NAV! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$79,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8818295
- Stock #: 3278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3278
- Mileage 54,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Factory warranty until 2024
- Winter tires included
Another beautiful Acura TLX V6 SH-AWD with technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors ! This sports sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful 3L - 6 cylinder supercharged engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, parking sensors, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather/suede seats, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, Meridian audio system, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
$79,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.