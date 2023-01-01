Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

127,976 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10525329
  2. 10525329
  3. 10525329
  4. 10525329
  5. 10525329
  6. 10525329
  7. 10525329
  8. 10525329
  9. 10525329
  10. 10525329
  11. 10525329
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10525329
  • Stock #: 24060A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB6KD279692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24060A
  • Mileage 127,976 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 127,976 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Rio EX
 108,714 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage
51,019 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory