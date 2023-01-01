2019 Jeep Cherokee

$25,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 9 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10525329

10525329 Stock #: 24060A

24060A VIN: 1C4PJMCB6KD279692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 24060A

Mileage 127,976 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.