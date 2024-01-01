Menu
Account
Sign In
Incredible condition 1 owner no accident CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK L PLUS 4X4. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. CommandView dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Trailer Tow Group. Technology Group. Side distance warning. Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Advanced Brake Assist. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Automatic high–beam headlamp control. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. SafetyTec Group. 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop–Start.

2019 Jeep Cherokee

81,465 KM

Details Description Features

$28,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus Nav/Pano/Safety Tec

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk L Plus Nav/Pano/Safety Tec

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 10964612
  2. 10964612
  3. 10964612
  4. 10964612
  5. 10964612
  6. 10964612
  7. 10964612
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX2KD435322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK L PLUS 4X4. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. CommandView dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Trailer Tow Group. Technology Group. Side distance warning. Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Advanced Brake Assist. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Automatic high–beam headlamp control. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. SafetyTec Group. 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop–Start.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk L Plus Nav/Pano/Safety Tec for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk L Plus Nav/Pano/Safety Tec 81,465 KM $28,699 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte LX One Owner for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Kia Forte LX One Owner 51,633 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Leath/Pano for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Leath/Pano 60,027 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,699

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee