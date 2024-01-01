$28,699+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk L Plus Nav/Pano/Safety Tec
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
$28,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,465 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition 1 owner no accident CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK L PLUS 4X4. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. CommandView dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Trailer Tow Group. Technology Group. Side distance warning. Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Advanced Brake Assist. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Automatic high–beam headlamp control. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. SafetyTec Group. 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop–Start.
