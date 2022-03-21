$34,999+ tax & licensing
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 1 Owner V6 tow pkg
Location
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
75,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8811395
- Stock #: 54779
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX1KD193039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 75,187 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition. Owned by an employee. Cold weather group. Heated seats and steering wheel. Wiper de-icer. Tow package and hitch from factory. 3.2L V6. 9 Speed automatic transmission. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4