2019 Jeep Cherokee

75,187 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Trailhawk 1 Owner V6 tow pkg

Trailhawk 1 Owner V6 tow pkg

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 54779
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX1KD193039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition. Owned by an employee. Cold weather group. Heated seats and steering wheel. Wiper de-icer. Tow package and hitch from factory. 3.2L V6. 9 Speed automatic transmission. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

