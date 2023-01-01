$31,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk L Plus Nav/Pano/Safety
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
59,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9900203
- Stock #: 55030
- VIN: 1C4PJMBXXKD112748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,459 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
