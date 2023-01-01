Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

66,119 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 Manual

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 10110750
  2. 10110750
  3. 10110750
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110750
  • Stock #: 55115
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG5KW604787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,119 KM

Vehicle Description

! owner no accident trade in. Black Jeep Freedom Top hardtop. SiriusXM satellite radio. Air conditioning. 245/75R17 All–Season tires. Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming. 8 speakers. Dana M220 rear axle. Dana M186 front axle. 2.72:1 Command–Trac part–time 4x4 system. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera. Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start. Stop–Start dual battery system.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2018 Dodge Durango GT
 101,380 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 16,902 KM
$66,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Larami...
 18,676 KM
$64,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory