2019 Jeep Wrangler

22,109 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon Navigation

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon Navigation

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6938653
  • Stock #: 54412
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG1KW566407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,109 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner no accidents. Beautiful trade in incredible condition. LED Lighting Group. Trailer Tow HD Electrical Group. Uconnect 4C NAV Sound Group. Alpine premium audio system. 8.4 inch touchscreen. GPS navigation. Steel Bumper Group. 8 speed automatic transmission. Black Jeep Freedom Top hardtop. Remote start system. Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Electronic sway bar disconnect system. Dana 44 M210 wide front axle. Dana 44 M220 wide rear axle. Tru Lok front and rear axles. 4:1 Rock Trac heavy duty part time 4x4 system. Keyless Enter n Go with push button start. ParkView Rear Back Up Camera. Stop Start dual battery system.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

