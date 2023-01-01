Menu
2019 Kia Forte

110,876 KM

Details Description Features

$17,599

+ tax & licensing
$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

LX

2019 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

110,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10426872
  • Stock #: 23432A
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD9KE092216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23432A
  • Mileage 110,876 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

