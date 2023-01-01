$17,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,599
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2019 Kia Forte
LX
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
110,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10426872
- Stock #: 23432A
- VIN: 3KPF24AD9KE092216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 110,876 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8