2019 Kia Forte
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
118,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD8KE057223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24116A
- Mileage 118,274 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
