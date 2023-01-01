Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2019 Kia Forte

118,274 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD8KE057223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24116A
  • Mileage 118,274 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

