Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2019 Kia Forte

69,610 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10988522
  2. 10988522
  3. 10988522
  4. 10988522
  5. 10988522
  6. 10988522
  7. 10988522
  8. 10988522
  9. 10988522
  10. 10988522
  11. 10988522
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD8KE101446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D24239A
  • Mileage 69,610 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2019 Kia Forte for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Kia Forte 69,610 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-9 GS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Mazda CX-9 GS 69,735 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson 163,965 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte