2019 Kia Optima
EX
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,450 KM
Vehicle Description
RH Auto Sales And Services
📞 Call/Text: 226-444-4006
📧 Email: rhautosalesbreslau@gmail.com
📍 Visit Us: 2067 Victoria Street North, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
🌐 Check Out Our Website: [Insert your website link here]
🚗 Explore Our Full Inventory – Variety of Certified Vehicles Available!
Whether you're looking for budget-friendly or fully loaded, we've got something for you.
🔧 RH Auto Sales & Services – Quality Used Cars You Can Trust.
Stop by and take it for a spin today!
💎 2019 Kia Optima EX – Loaded & Stylish in Blue! 💎
📍 Available Now at RH Auto Sales & Services | Certified + Warranty Included!
✨ Vehicle Highlights:
Year: 2019
Make/Model: Kia Optima EX
Colour: Blue
Kilometres: 199,450 km
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Condition: Certified – Ready for the road!
Features:
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
Premium Comfort & Convenience
✅ Certified
✅ 3-Month Complimentary Warranty (Up to $1000/claim – on the house!)
✅ Financing Available – Fast approvals, all credit types welcome!
💰 Price: $12,800 + HST
+ taxes & licensing
