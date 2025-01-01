Menu
📞 Call/Text: 226-444-4006
📧 Email: rhautosalesbreslau@gmail.com
📍 Visit Us: 2067 Victoria Street North, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

🚗 Explore Our Full Inventory – Variety of Certified Vehicles Available!
Whether youre looking for budget-friendly or fully loaded, weve got something for you.

🔧 RH Auto Sales & Services – Quality Used Cars You Can Trust.
Stop by and take it for a spin today!

💎 2019 Kia Optima EX – Loaded & Stylish in Blue! 💎
📍 Available Now at RH Auto Sales & Services | Certified + Warranty Included!

✨ Vehicle Highlights:

Year: 2019
Make/Model: Kia Optima EX
Colour: Blue
Kilometres: 199,450 km
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Condition: Certified – Ready for the road!
Features:

Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
Premium Comfort & Convenience

✅ Certified
✅ 3-Month Complimentary Warranty (Up to $1000/claim – on the house!)
✅ Financing Available – Fast approvals, all credit types welcome!

💰 Price: $12,800 + HST

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

2019 Kia Optima