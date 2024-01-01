$24,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
2019 Kia Sorento
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
117,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA50KG517191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 117,184 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
