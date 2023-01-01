$28,008+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,008
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2019 Mazda CX-3
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$28,008
+ taxes & licensing
49,075KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10473279
- Stock #: NK5111A
- VIN: JM1DKFC71K1457520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK5111A
- Mileage 49,075 KM
Vehicle Description
SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN: We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Compare at $29128 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $28008!
More than a grocery getter, this CX-3 was designed to unlock your potential. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This low mileage SUV has just 49,075 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS AWD. Ultimate comfort is the focus of this CX-3 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth streaming audio, blind spot detection, smart city brake support, rear cross traffic alert, auto climate control, premium cloth seats and heated door mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. / Total Obligation of $36609 ). See dealer for details.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette dash trim
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,542 mm
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Curb weight: 1,355 kg
AM/FM/HD Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Overall Length: 4,274 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,528 L
Overall Width: 1,767 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support
Low Speed Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2