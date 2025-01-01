Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well optioned

Here comes a lovely Mazda 3 GS with all the right options! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, cloth interior, heated steering wheel, heated seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$20,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

68,056 KM

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well optioned


Here comes a lovely Mazda 3 GS with all the right options! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, cloth interior, heated steering wheel, heated seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$20,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

5 Passenger

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

519-579-4995

