$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV AWD - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV AWD - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,808KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4043
- Mileage 61,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- AWD
Here comes a very nice AWD Nissan Altima SV with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, dual climate control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2019 Nissan Altima